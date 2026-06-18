Arunachal CM honours Monpa achievers at MMT General Conference

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended the 3rd General Conference of the Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT), the apex body of the Monpa community, and honoured outstanding individuals for their achievements in various fields.

During the event, the Chief Minister felicitated UPSC achievers, State Civil Services officers, competitive examination toppers, sportspersons, beauty pageant winners, artists, entrepreneurs, and social workers from the Monpa community.

Describing the occasion as an inspiring moment, Khandu congratulated the awardees for bringing pride and recognition to both the Monpa community and Arunachal Pradesh through their accomplishments.

The Chief Minister praised the award recipients for their dedication, hard work, and excellence, stating that their achievements would inspire future generations to pursue their goals and contribute positively to society.

The conference highlighted the contributions of the Monpa community across diverse sectors and celebrated individuals who have excelled at the state and national levels.