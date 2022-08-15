On the auspicious occasion of the 76th Independence Day, Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid homage to all the great freedom fighters of Arunachal Pradesh, at the Matmur Jamoh Memorial today.

During his Independence Day speech, Khandu extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and said that "As we usher in the Amrit Kaal of our Azadi, today, we pay homage to all the freedom fighters of our country and draw inspiration from them while remembering their selfless sacrifices and heroic deeds in making Bharat Mata a free country."

CM Khandu expresses gratitude to the Army, Air Force, Navy, and paramilitary troops and police personnel for defending and maintaining the sovereignty of our country through all these years. Khandu said that the teachers, farmers, doctors, health workers, leaders, engineers, laborers, administrators, play an important role while shaping free India into a robust nation.

Khandu further praised Prime Minister Modi's initiative of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, where all citizens are encouraged to hoist the National Flag at their homes to remember the sacrifices and imbibe the spirit of patriotism that this country is built upon.

This year is the Golden Jubilee year of the state of Arunachal Pradesh, marking fifty years of the naming of Arunachal Pradesh and getting a distinct political identity as the country celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav of India’s Independence.

CM take stock of the achievements and take a pledge to continue the growth trajectory to achieve the Prime Minister’s goal of "No citizen left behind."