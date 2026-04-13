Arunachal CM praises athletes for stellar show at Tribal Games

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on April 13, lauded the state’s athletes for their remarkable performance at the 1st Khelo India Tribal Games 2026, where the contingent secured an impressive fifth position overall.

Highlighting the achievement, Khandu noted that Arunachal Pradesh also emerged as the best-performing state from the Northeast at the prestigious sporting event held in Chhattisgarh.

“Our athletes have made Arunachal Pradesh immensely proud by securing the 5th position among 30 States and Union Territories,” the Chief Minister said.

The state contingent delivered an outstanding performance, clinching a total of 11 medals, which included six gold, one silver, and four bronze. Praising their dedication and perseverance, Khandu added, “Our athletes delivered an outstanding performance, winning 11 medals, a true reflection of their dedication, discipline, and fighting spirit.”

The Chief Minister also expressed his honour in attending the flag-in and felicitation ceremony of the contingent. He extended heartfelt congratulations to the athletes, coaches, and officials for bringing laurels to the state and elevating Arunachal Pradesh’s sporting stature on the national stage.

Khandu reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent and strengthening infrastructure to support athletes from tribal communities.