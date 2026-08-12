Arunachal CM promises ‘action in accordance with law’ over border firing: Assam minister

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on August 12 said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured him of an impartial investigation and legal action against those responsible for the firing that injured Assam residents along the inter-state border in Dhemaji district.

Pegu, who was deputed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to monitor the situation and help resolve the standoff, said Khandu spoke to him over the phone on Wednesday morning.

According to Pegu, the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister assured him that the firing incident at Bodoti in Mingmang would be investigated properly and impartially, and that those found guilty would face action under the law.

At least 12 people from Assam were injured on Monday after allegedly being fired upon by people from across the Arunachal Pradesh side of the border. The incident followed tensions over alleged land encroachment.

The development has also triggered protests in Assam. The Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), the apex student organisation of the Mising community, launched an indefinite economic blockade against Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, demanding action over the firing.

Pegu said he and Khandu also discussed restarting talks on the long-pending boundary disputes through the joint regional committees.

He said the Assam Cabinet had reconstituted the regional committees at its meeting on Tuesday, appointing new ministers and senior government officials to the panels.

"Both sides agreed on the importance of continuing dialogue in a spirit of mutual understanding and cooperation to resolve the remaining border issues amicably," Pegu said.

He appealed to residents of the border areas to maintain peace and avoid actions that could affect relations between the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The two states share an 804.1-km inter-state boundary, with eight Assam districts and 12 Arunachal Pradesh districts along the border. The boundary has around 1,200 points of dispute.

The latest incident comes amid continuing disagreements over land along the border. Assam was informed in the state Assembly in July that 16,144.01 hectares of land claimed by the state were under the control of Arunachal Pradesh.

The two states have been attempting to resolve their boundary disputes through negotiations and joint verification, with regional committees playing a key role in the process.