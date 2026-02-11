Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein highlights cultural ties with Sri Lanka during Colombo visit

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has underscored the enduring cultural and spiritual ties between Arunachal Pradesh and Sri Lanka through the shared ‘Theravada’ Buddhist tradition, an official statement said on February 11.

During a meeting with ministers of Sri Lanka in Colombo on February 10, Mein highlighted the northeastern state’s tourism potential and stressed the long-standing socio-religious connections between the two regions despite geographical distance.

He referred to the regular exchange of monks between Namsai in eastern Arunachal Pradesh and Sri Lanka for higher studies, ‘Abhidhamma’ teachings and religious discourses, which continue to propagate Lord Buddha’s message of compassion, peace and harmony.

Mein was part of an official Indian delegation to Colombo to receive and facilitate the return of the sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha to India.

According to the statement, the discussions also focused on strengthening bilateral relations under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with particular reference to India’s timely assistance to Sri Lanka during periods of crisis, which has further deepened mutual trust and cooperation.

The meeting also highlighted the strong civilisational bonds between the two countries, rooted in shared cultural and spiritual traditions.