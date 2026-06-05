Arunachal Governor stresses strengthening of Advanced Landing Grounds for security and connectivity

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik has emphasised the need to strengthen the network of Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) across the state to enhance national security, disaster management, connectivity, and border area development.

During a meeting with Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia in Shillong on Thursday, the Governor highlighted the strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh and said well-maintained ALGs are crucial for supporting defence operations, improving connectivity in remote regions, and ensuring rapid response during emergencies.

Parnaik, who was in Shillong to attend the 73rd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council, held detailed discussions on air connectivity, border infrastructure, and disaster response mechanisms.

The Governor also lauded the role of the Indian Air Force in providing humanitarian assistance in remote areas of the state. He praised the force for conducting ration-dropping operations, airlifting essential supplies, evacuating patients during medical emergencies, and extending timely support during natural disasters and other crises.

During the interaction, Air Marshal Walia reaffirmed the commitment of the Eastern Air Command towards strengthening connectivity, supporting humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations, and ensuring national security in the strategically important northeastern region.

The meeting underscored the importance of enhancing air infrastructure and emergency response capabilities in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in its remote and border areas.