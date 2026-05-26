Arunachal Governor urges law students to uphold justice, ethics and public service

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on May 26 urged law students to treat the legal profession as a public trust dedicated to ensuring justice for common citizens and to pursue their careers with passion, integrity and social responsibility.

Addressing students and faculty members during his visit to Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College at Jote near Itanagar, the governor highlighted the growing importance of the legal sector in modern society amid rapid technological and constitutional developments.

Parnaik spoke about emerging changes in the legal system, including digital courts, e-filing systems, virtual hearings and increased focus on constitutional rights. He encouraged students to combine legal expertise with empathy, ethics and social sensitivity.

The governor said the institution should focus on strengthening legal research, community legal outreach, technology-driven legal education and ethical leadership in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He also stressed the importance of studies related to constitutional governance, cyber laws, indigenous rights, environmental protection, border issues and tribal rights, while encouraging the use of AI-assisted legal research and active legal aid initiatives.

Emphasising discipline and constitutional values, Parnaik said the ultimate goal of law is justice and noted that legal education carries the responsibility of promoting fairness, truth and service to humanity.

He expressed confidence that the college could emerge as a leading centre for legal scholarship and public service in the Northeast, particularly on issues concerning governance, customary laws, indigenous communities and environmental concerns.

Addressing faculty members, the governor called for academic excellence, innovative teaching methods, mentorship and institutional discipline, while urging the college community to uphold integrity and originality in legal education.

Parnaik also pointed out the need to improve campus infrastructure and maintenance standards and appealed to students and faculty to work together to create a cleaner, greener and academically vibrant environment.

Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, college principal Dr Gijo George, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering and Higher & Technical Education Director Dr Milora Modi were also present during the visit.