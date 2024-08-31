The 7th edition of Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month) was ceremoniously launched in Arunachal Pradesh, with Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul leading the event by planting trees in the state capital. This year’s theme, "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam," underscores a nationwide effort to nurture both the environment and future generations.

Minister Dasanglu Pul, the only woman minister in the Khandu cabinet, presided over the event, accompanied by key dignitaries, including Advisor to the Women and Child Development Minister Tsering Lhamu, Secretary Mimum Tayeng, and Director T.P. Loyi. In her address, Minister Pul emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating malnutrition under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. She credited the Ministry of Women and Child Development’s dedicated efforts, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a malnutrition-free India.

The nationwide event also featured a large-scale plantation drive, symbolizing a collective dedication to fostering a healthy environment as a legacy for future generations.

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Rashtriya Poshan Maah, spearheaded by the Government of India's flagship POSHAN Abhiyaan (Prime Minister’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition), continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing the nutritional status of pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls, and young children. Since its inception by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, POSHAN Abhiyaan has operated in mission mode, tackling malnutrition across the nation with a multifaceted approach.

As part of the 15th Financial Commission's initiatives, POSHAN Abhiyaan has been integrated with the Anganwadi Services Scheme and the Scheme for Adolescent Girls under the Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0. This integration aims to deliver a comprehensive nutrition support program, enhancing outreach, content delivery, and outcomes.

This year, the Ministry of Women and Child Development will observe Rashtriya Poshan Maah throughout September 2024. The focus remains on addressing malnutrition through a life-cycle approach, highlighting the importance of nutrition at every stage of human development—pregnancy, infancy, childhood, and adolescence. The overarching theme for Poshan Maah 2024, "Suposhit Bharat, Sakshar Bharat, Sashakt Bharat" (Nutrition-rich India, Educated India, Empowered India), aims to create widespread awareness and foster a healthier, more informed, and empowered nation.