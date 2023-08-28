An unknown individual rescued a Slow Loris and handed it over to the Range Office of Pasighat Forest Division. The primate had been found venturing into the person's house premises. Although the rescuer's identity remains unknown as they left before their information could be recorded, their act paved the way for the rescued Slow Loris to be released back into the Pasighat Reserved Forest.

The release operation was conducted near 21 Mile in Pasighat RF, led by Niraj Tamuk, Range Forest Officer (RFO), along with Tabang Gaduk, Beat Officer, and other staff members. Expressing gratitude for the rescuer's compassion, RFO Niraj Tamuk, who is renowned for rescuing a captive Wildlife Elephant calf in the past, commended the person's gesture. Tamuk extended an invitation for the rescuer to visit the Pasighat Range office to register their name, ensuring recognition for their commendable deed.

Slow Lorises are listed as either 'vulnerable' or 'endangered' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List and fall under schedule-I animals of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. These creatures face threats from wildlife trade and habitat loss due to illegal felling and habitat fragmentation. The recent concern over illegal mass tree felling and habitat loss in Pasighat RF due to illegal hunting prompted Tamuk, as the new RFO of Pasighat RF, to pledge thorough checks on such activities.

Dr. Hano Moda, Divisional Forest Officer of Pasighat Forest Division, praised the rescuer's effort, emphasizing the importance of protecting endangered species like the Slow Loris. Moda noted that preserving wildlife indirectly safeguards forests and the ecosystem services they provide. The DFO applauded the act of kindness and encouraged more contributions to wild heritage preservation.