In a late-night operation, Shimultapu police raided National Highway 31 at Srirampur on the Assam-Bengal border in the Gosaigaon subdivision, seizing a 12-wheeler truck loaded with a substantial quantity of Arunachal liquor.

The truck, bearing registration number MP 20 GA 6795, was intercepted, and both the driver and the handyman were detained.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Harendra Prasad Singh (38) from Jehanabad district in Bihar and Bibhas Kumar (37) from Vaishali district. The operation was led by Sanjay Kumar Roy, in-charge of Shimulatapu police station, during a routine search.

The police recovered 70 cartons of liquor from the truck, with an estimated market value exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh.

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