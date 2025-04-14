In observance of Autism Awareness Month, the H-Spring Foundation, a registered non-profit organization under the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, successfully organized a one-day Free Speech and Language Screening Camp at Pasighat. The initiative was part of the foundation’s broader campaign to raise awareness about autism and related developmental disorders.

The event, held under the banner of the foundation's Spring Child Development Centre, was led by Dr. Mitesh Kumar Chaudhari, a certified Speech-Language Pathologist, Audiologist, and Deglutologist. The screening focused on identifying communication challenges among both children and adults, particularly those showing signs of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), learning disabilities, and other developmental delays.

The camp aimed to provide early identification and intervention support, educate parents on the significance of early therapeutic engagement, and guide them on further steps when specialized treatment is necessary. The program also sought to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for communication development.

Beneficiaries of the camp included individuals from multiple districts, such as Siang, Upper Siang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, and Lower Siang. Numerous children and adults underwent preliminary screening, and many were advised for further evaluations. Parents expressed gratitude for the opportunity, with several scheduling follow-up appointments for continued support.

The initiative marked another significant step in H-Spring Foundation’s mission to enhance access to professional care for individuals with speech and language difficulties, especially in underserved regions of Arunachal Pradesh.