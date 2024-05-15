In a coordinated effort, security forces have apprehended an NSCN (IM) militant from the vicinity of Laktong in Changlang district on May 13.

Following actionable intelligence, a joint operation was launched by a team comprising the 31 Assam Rifles and state police personnel in the general area of Laktong.

Their efforts culminated in the successful arrest of the militant, identified as self-styled sergeant Wangmun Khimhun, hailing from Yanman village in Khimyong, Changlang district.

The arrested militant has been identified as an active member of the NSCN (IM) outfit and has been handed over to the Changlang police station for further interrogation and legal proceedings. This development marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the region, demonstrating the effectiveness of collaborative operations between security agencies.

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