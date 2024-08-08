In a move to enhance state security and preserve territorial integrity, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has issued a directive to all deputy commissioners, mandating the enforcement of stringent Inner Line Permit (ILP) checks across all entry points and check gates within the state. The order emphasizes the necessity of rigorous scrutiny of individuals entering Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring they possess valid ILPs, which are a prerequisite for entry into the state.

Under the directive, deputy commissioners have been instructed to implement comprehensive checks at all designated checkpoints. This includes the thorough verification of ILPs, with a particular focus on preventing unauthorized entry into the state. The government has also stressed the importance of enhancing vigilance and monitoring efforts, calling for increased patrolling and the strategic deployment of additional personnel at critical and vulnerable locations.

Also read: Centre allocates Rs 2000 crore for Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project Phase 2

In light of the growing concerns over illegal immigration, the directive underscores the importance of distinguishing between different categories of ILPs. Specifically, the electronic ILP (eILP), which is primarily issued for tourists, is not to be used as a pass for laborers or other migrant workers. Deputy commissioners are tasked with ensuring that this distinction is strictly enforced to curb illegal immigration.

The state government has urged immediate compliance with these directives and requires regular reporting on the actions taken, including any suspicious activities observed during the checks. The proactive implementation of these measures is seen as vital to safeguarding the state's security and maintaining its demographic balance.