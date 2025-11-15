Arunachal orders major bureaucratic reshuffle; key IAS officers reassigned

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has announced a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring and reassigning four senior officers in what it described as an administrative decision taken in the interest of public service.

According to an official order (No. PERS-11011/13/2023/384) issued on November 13, 2025, Commissioner (Education)/RC New Delhi/Divisional Commissioner (Central) Amjad Tak, IAS, has been given additional charge as Commissioner of Public Health Engineering and Water Supply (PHE & WS).

Special Secretary (Land Management) and Director (Tourism), Yashaswini B., IAS, has been appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner of East Kameng district, relieving Himanshu Nigam, IAS. The order directs Nigam to hand over charge to the Additional Deputy Commissioner and report to the Personnel Department.

In another key change, Tayek Pado, APCS (AG), Joint Secretary (Environment, Forest & Climate Change), has been transferred and posted as Director of Food & Civil Supplies.

The reshuffle is seen as a strategic move aimed at strengthening administrative efficiency and improving service delivery across crucial departments.