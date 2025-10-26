Arunachal Police, Assam Rifles arrest ULFA (I) cadre linked to Kakopathar attack, seize huge cache of arms

A joint operation by the Arunachal Pradesh Police and the Assam Rifles led to the arrest of a United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) cadre in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh on October 26 morning.

The arrested militant has been identified as Anupam Dohotia, alias Thousen Axom, a resident of Barekuri in Tinsukia district, Assam. Officials confirmed that he was one of the key members involved in the recent ULFA (I) attack on the Kakopathar Army Camp in Tinsukia, Assam on October 17.

Security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from his possession, including:

One MQ rifle

151 rounds of live ammunition

One bottle grenade

One rifle grenade

The arrested insurgent is currently being interrogated by the Namsai Police to trace potential links and future plans of the militant group in the region.

Authorities have termed the operation a “strategic success” in ongoing efforts to curb militant activities along the Assam–Arunachal border.