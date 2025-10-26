Arunachal Police, Assam Rifles arrest ULFA (I) cadre linked to Kakopathar attack, seize huge cache of arms
A joint operation by the Arunachal Pradesh Police and the Assam Rifles led to the arrest of a United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) cadre in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh on October 26 morning.
- A joint operation by Arunachal Pradesh Police and Assam Rifles led to the arrest of ULFA (I) cadre Anupam Dohotia, linked to the Kakopathar Army Camp attack.
- Security forces seized a significant cache of arms, including an MQ rifle and grenades, indicating potential plans for further militant activities.
- The arrest is seen as a strategic success in counter-insurgency efforts, highlighting collaboration between state police and defense forces.
A joint operation by the Arunachal Pradesh Police and the Assam Rifles led to the arrest of a United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) cadre in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh on October 26 morning.
The arrested militant has been identified as Anupam Dohotia, alias Thousen Axom, a resident of Barekuri in Tinsukia district, Assam. Officials confirmed that he was one of the key members involved in the recent ULFA (I) attack on the Kakopathar Army Camp in Tinsukia, Assam on October 17.
Security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from his possession, including:
One MQ rifle
151 rounds of live ammunition
One bottle grenade
One rifle grenade
The arrested insurgent is currently being interrogated by the Namsai Police to trace potential links and future plans of the militant group in the region.
Authorities have termed the operation a “strategic success” in ongoing efforts to curb militant activities along the Assam–Arunachal border.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today