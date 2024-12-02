A police constable from Arunachal Pradesh was apprehended by Assam's forest department on Sunday night for illegal poaching in the Tikupani Reserved Forest, a protected area under the Jorhat forest division along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

The arrest was made during a late-night operation led by forest official Pramod Phukan, acting on a tip-off about illegal activities in the area.

The poacher, identified as Wangdem Chikcha, was caught red-handed. Chikcha, a resident of Upper Kulam village in Tirap district, serves as a constable with the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) in Changlang district.

Two of Chikcha’s accomplices managed to escape, prompting an ongoing search by the forest authorities.



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The incident has sparked outrage and raised questions about the involvement of law enforcement personnel in criminal activities, particularly in ecologically sensitive border regions.

Officials stressed the need for greater vigilance and cooperation between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh authorities to protect the fragile ecosystems in these areas.

Tikupani Reserved Forest is known for its rich biodiversity and is a critical habitat for many endangered species. The incident highlights the challenges of safeguarding protected forests from illegal exploitation, even from individuals entrusted with upholding the law.

Forest officials have assured that the matter will be investigated thoroughly, and efforts are underway to track down the absconding suspects.