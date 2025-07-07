Arunachal Police seek wife’s DNA sample in missing dentist case, family says “Will not accept closure for the sake of closure”

The family of Dr Debanjib Kumar Sharmah, missing since May 31, has raised serious concerns over the ongoing investigation’s direction and pace, particularly questioning the police’s decision to now seek a DNA sample from Dr. Debanjib’s wife.

The family highlights that on June 28th, they travelled from Guwahati to Tezu specifically for DNA collection. During that visit, a sample was taken from Dr. Debanjib’s daughter, but not from his wife, and there was no mention of needing the wife’s sample at that time.

Now, the police have suddenly requested the wife’s DNA, leaving the family questioning why the mother’s sample isn’t being prioritized instead. They point out that while blood could not be drawn from Dr. Debanjib’s mother earlier due to health reasons, alternative, less invasive methods like cheek swabs, hair, nails, or saliva could easily be collected either at home in Dispur or at a lab in Guwahati.

A family member remarked, “The decision to collect a sample from the wife instead of the mother simply doesn’t make sense to us, especially when many in our family are doctors.”

They stress that a mother’s DNA is scientifically more conclusive for confirming identity than a spouse’s, making the focus on the wife’s sample difficult for them to accept without further explanation.

The family is also troubled that police have indicated DNA results could take up to two months. They compare this timeline with the recent Air India plane crash, where DNA identification was completed in about two weeks, despite the scale and complexity of the tragedy.

Mrs. Pranati Sharmah stated, “Is my son’s life less important? We’ve seen DNA results come quickly in other tragedies. We’re only asking for the same urgency and fairness.”

However, the family clarifies that while they question these delays, they do not want closure for the sake of closure. They insist that any conclusion must be based on thorough investigation and complete, scientifically sound evidence—not half-baked facts.

The family is also concerned about the timeline surrounding the discovery of skeletal remains believed to be linked to Dr. Debanjib. The remains were found 20 days after his disappearance, despite being only 20 kilometers from his last known location.

A family friend said, “It’s difficult to understand why it took so long to find remains so close by. This raises doubts about how thoroughly the area was searched.”

The family further fears that the skeletal condition of the remains may hinder any investigation into possible foul play. Without flesh or soft tissue, they worry that a proper post-mortem examination is impossible, potentially leaving them with only half the truth, even if DNA testing confirms identity.

Above all, the family insists that DNA testing be conducted in credible, accredited laboratories, with results shared directly with them to ensure transparency and avoid any hasty closure of the case.

Mrs. Sharmah concluded, “We want the truth about my son, handled with urgency and scientific fairness. Every life deserves equal respect. We do not want closure for the sake of closure—we want complete answers.”

The family appeals to authorities to ensure Dr. Debanjib’s case receives the same urgency and diligence shown in other tragedies, emphasizing that every life holds equal value.