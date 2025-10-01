Arunachal Pradesh Congress condemns death threat to Rahul Gandhi, calls it an assault on democracy

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has strongly condemned the alleged death threat made against the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, by a BJP spokesperson from Kerala during a televised debate.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 1, the APCC termed the remark not only “irresponsible” but also a “criminal act of intimidation,” accusing the BJP and RSS of fostering a culture of hate and undermining democratic values.

“Threatening the Leader of Opposition – the people’s voice – amounts to nothing less than an attack on democracy and the sovereignty of India,” the statement read.

The Congress party also drew parallels with its historical sacrifices, reminding the nation of the assassinations of Mahatma Gandhi, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. “Such open threats to Rahul Gandhi cannot be ignored or dismissed,” the APCC asserted.

The committee outlined three key demands:

The immediate arrest of the BJP spokesperson.

A public apology from BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Stronger parliamentary and legal safeguards to ensure the dignity and security of the Leader of Opposition.

Reaffirming Rahul Gandhi’s resolve, the APCC declared that no threat or intimidation would deter him from continuing his fight for “truth, justice, and democracy.” The party further urged citizens and democratic forces across the country to unite against what it described as the “dangerous culture of violence” allegedly promoted by the BJP and RSS.