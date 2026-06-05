Arunachal Pradesh forms high-powered panel on non-APST lineage claims and indigenous rights

The Arunachal Pradesh government has constituted a High-Powered Committee to examine issues related to non-APST lineage claims and recommend measures for the protection of indigenous rights in the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the formation of the committee on JUne 4, stating that it is one of four panels proposed following recent consultative meetings with community-based organisations, civil society groups, student bodies, legal experts and other stakeholders.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, the committee will be chaired by Law Minister Kento Jini. The Secretary of the Department of Indigenous Affairs will serve as the Member Secretary, while representatives from the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), All Arunachal Tribal Forum (AITF), All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU), Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan Committee, legal experts and scholars have been included as members.

The committee has been tasked with examining the existing system governing the acquisition and protection of tribal rights and identifying loopholes that may enable misuse or indirect acquisition of such rights.

Its terms of reference include recommending legal and administrative safeguards relating to tribal identity, inheritance, lineage verification, indigenous land protection and reservation benefits. The panel will also suggest measures to prevent misuse of tribal protections through manipulated documentation or indirect claims and recommend action against illegally acquired tribal rights.

The government has directed that all recommendations be consistent with existing legal and constitutional provisions.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Khandu said the committee would study the issue comprehensively and recommend appropriate measures to safeguard the rights and interests of indigenous communities in Arunachal Pradesh.

The panel has been given six months from the date of its first meeting to submit its report to the state government. It has also been authorised to invite additional experts and seek reports, data and status updates from government departments and district administrations as required.

The order was issued with the approval of the Chief Minister amid growing public discussions on tribal identity, lineage verification and the protection of constitutional safeguards available to indigenous communities in the state.