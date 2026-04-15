Arunachal Pradesh: Open National Ski Mountaineering Championship 2026 concludes successfully in Tawang

The Open National Ski Mountaineering Championship 2026 concluded on a high note at the picturesque slopes of Penga Teng Tso (PT Tso) Lake in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, celebrating sporting excellence, adventure, and the growing prominence of winter sports in the region. Organised as part of the ongoing Winter Adventure Tawang initiative, the championship witnessed enthusiastic participation from skilled athletes across the country, along with trainees from various parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was graced by Kento Jini, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, as the Chief Guest. Other dignitaries in attendance included Namgey Tsering, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang, and the Deputy Commander of the 190 Mountain Brigade, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Jini expressed pride in hosting the championship at the scenic PT Tso Lake, describing Arunachal Pradesh as not only the “Land of the Rising Sun” but also a land of immense adventure potential. He highlighted Tawang’s emergence as a key hub for tourism and adventure sports, noting that hosting such national-level events marks a significant step toward promoting winter sports in the state. He also acknowledged the leadership of Pema Khandu in advancing youth-centric initiatives and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sports development and youth empowerment.

Local MLA Namgey Tsering expressed gratitude to the Department of Youth Affairs, Adventure-X Fusion Tribe, and all associated partners for the successful organisation of the championship and the accompanying training programme. He emphasised that the event has placed Tawang prominently on India’s winter sports map and contributed to increased tourist footfall, expressing optimism that future editions would be “bigger and better.”

The championship featured multiple categories testing participants’ endurance, technique, and determination in challenging high-altitude terrain. In the ski mountaineering competition, Anirudh Berwal secured first position in the men’s category, followed by Hilal Ahmed Reshi and Zahir Abass. In the women’s category, Natasha Mahar emerged as the winner, with Tsering Ladol and Bilkis Hamid finishing as runners-up.

The event also showcased the success of the 10-day Winter Adventure Tawang training programme, aimed at equipping local youth with essential skills in skiing and snowboarding while fostering confidence and promoting an adventure sports culture in the region.

In the snowboarding category (men), Dhenis Hangu secured first place, followed by Nyaro Soki and John Singhi. In the women’s category, Nani Sonam emerged as the winner, with Kipa Maniam finishing second.

In the skiing category (men), Lobsang Namgey secured first position, followed by Biri Agung and Pema Leta. In the women’s category, Likha Aney claimed the top spot, followed by Kholie Nanu and Pojom Pansa.

All winners were felicitated with medals and certificates in recognition of their outstanding performances. Participants and visitors lauded the breathtaking beauty of Tawang and appreciated the seamless organisation of the event, which successfully combined sports promotion with tourism and cultural exchange.

The championship concluded with a formal vote of thanks extended to all stakeholders, including organisers, trainers, volunteers, and participants, for their invaluable contributions in making the event a grand success. The successful hosting of the event further reinforces Arunachal Pradesh’s growing reputation as a premier destination for winter and adventure sports in India.