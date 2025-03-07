A suspected armed rebel group allegedly abducted the brother of a local market association president in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, coercing him into resigning from his post.

The incident took place late on Wednesday night in Khonsa town, where Panlam Wangpan, the brother of Achan Wangsu, president of the Khonsa Bazaar Welfare Committee (KBWC), was forcibly taken hostage. The armed group reportedly originally intended to abduct Wangsu himself.

At approximately 10:30 PM, a group of armed, unidentified individuals stormed Panlam Wangpan's residence in R.K.S.M Colony, allegedly targeting Achan Wangsu. However, Wangsu managed to escape through the back door, prompting the group to seize his brother Panlam Wangpan instead.

According to sources, the abductors set forth a clear demand—Achan Wangsu must step down from his role as KBWC president by Thursday, 4 PM or his brother would not be released. The rebel group reportedly issued a stern warning, stating that failure to comply would result in serious consequences for Wangpan.

Facing immense pressure and fearing for his brother’s safety, Achan Wangsu formally submitted his resignation letter to the KBWC general secretary. Following his resignation, Panlam Wangpan was released safely on the following day.

Authorities have yet to make an official statement regarding the situation, and it remains unclear whether any investigation is underway