Arunachal: Siang River erosion damages paddy fields in Borguli, threatens farmers’ livelihoods

Continuous land erosion caused by flooding in the Siang River has damaged Wet Rice Cultivation (WRC) fields and other agricultural land in Kongkin area of Borguli village under Mebo sub-division in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district, posing a growing threat to farming families in the area.

Taking note of the situation, Tatling Pertin, ADC (HQ) in-charge Deputy Commissioner of East Siang district, along with Mebo ADC Nancy Yirang, Namsing CO Toimi Tagi, Assistant Engineer of the Water Resources Department Bani Langkam, Monggu Banggo-I ZPM Bapiyang Tayeng and Borguli village Gaon Burahs, inspected the affected areas on Wednesday.

During the inspection, the officials assessed the extent of erosion and damage to agricultural land. Parts of WRC fields belonging to farmer Otil Tayeng, where paddy crops were standing, had already been eroded, while agricultural land belonging to other farmers in the area was also found to be under threat.

According to affected farmers, recurring floods and the changing course of the Siang River have washed away large portions of cash-crop plantations, bamboo groves and fertile agricultural land in the area since 2021.

The erosion has now reached standing paddy crops, which are an important source of food and income for farming families in Borguli and neighbouring villages. The area is regarded as one of the key rice-producing regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

The visiting officials took stock of the damage and are expected to submit a detailed assessment report to the concerned authorities for further action.

Affected villagers have sought immediate intervention from the state and central governments, along with adequate compensation for crop and land losses. They have also called for durable flood-control and erosion-protection measures to prevent further loss of agricultural land, standing crops and other property.