The Leparada police apprehended three individuals and confiscated illegal substances from their possession on September 1. The operation led to the seizure of 2.455 grams of suspected heroin and 10.505 grams of cannabis (ganja).

The arrested suspects have been identified as Toni Bam (30) from New Bam village, Kenngam Nyodu (25) from Nyodu village, and Joge Bam (27) from Old Bam village. The arrests were made in the market area of Basar following a tip-off about their involvement in drug distribution.

Under the supervision of Basar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Bisor Boje and DSP (HQ) Denim Boje, a patrolling team intercepted the trio. During the operation, which was conducted with the oversight of an executive magistrate and independent witnesses, the team discovered three tobacco boxes containing the drugs.

The individuals have been booked under Sections 21(a) and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985, and are now in judicial custody. The police have launched a thorough investigation to uncover any broader network of drug trafficking.