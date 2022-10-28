Padma Shri recipient from Arunachal Pradesh, Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi will be contesting for the coveted position of apex literary body of Assam, Asam Sahitya Sabha.

Notably, this will be for the very first time that someone from outside the state will become the president if elected.

This year's elections for the Asam Sahitya Sabha (ASS) will take place in November 2022 and the results would be declared in the month of December.

It is to be mentioned here that this election has provided a special yet challenging chance for more than 700 Sabha units from around the world to vote for the next president.

Speaking to the media, Thongchi said that if elected, he will raise the literary organization to a position from which it can legitimately declare itself a supporter of "Bor Asom" which represents Assam along with tribes and communities of the formerly united northeastern states.

Earlier, Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, a Sahitya Akademi Awardee and Padma Shri awardee who is also the president of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society, received the Lummer Dai Sahitya Bota (Award) 2021 from the Asom Sahitya Sabha.

Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi is an Arunachal Pradesh-based writer who retired as a deputy commissioner. His major awards include the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2005 for his Assamese novel Mauna Outh Mukhar Hriday Phulchand Khandelwal Sanghati Bata, the Bhasha Bharti Award, the Basudev Jalan Award, and the Bhupen Hazarika Award in 2017.

He is the author of a number of novels, short story collections, and folk tales. Among his published works are Janahamudrat akalshare Ejoni adibahi, Lingjhik, Bih Kanyar deshat, Hawa kata Manuh, Mishing Moi Akou janam lom.