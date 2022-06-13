Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, on Monday made a significant statement on the Arunoday scheme. The names of many persons will be removed from the Arunodoi scheme. Door-to-door activities will be carried out by 20,000 NCC cadets. A team of three cadets will face off against a village.

The name of the new beneficiary will be included in the scheme as against the name being deducted. Arunodoi Week will commence on July 7 in the state. New hires will be required to leave the Arunodoi plan.

Beneficiaries earlier alleged a major scam in discussing help. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 26 promised that 6 lakh new beneficiaries will be included in the Arunodoi scheme with a resultant increase in monthly aid.