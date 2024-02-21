Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, praised Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, for the Supreme Court's ruling on the Chandigarh mayoral elections on Wednesday.

During a speech in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal likened the act of serving justice to performing God's work and stated that court verdicts are seen as divine interventions.

He further compared the Chief Justice's role in the Supreme Court's recent decision to the presence of divine figures, specifically mentioning Lord Krishna.

Reiterating his statements from Tuesday, Kejriwal expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for 'safeguarding democracy' during challenging times.

These comments were made a day following the Supreme Court's decision to reverse the results of the Chandigarh mayoral elections, declaring AAP's candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the victor. Furthermore, Kejriwal took a jab at the BJP, stating that the party does not win but 'steals' elections.

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