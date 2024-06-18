Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have taken distinctly different approaches in their announcements regarding electricity fees.



On June 16, 2024, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma declared the abolition of free electricity for ministers and public servants in the state. Effective from July 1, 2024, this decision mandates that all government officials, including Sarma himself, will pay their electricity bills. This initiative aims to curb VIP culture and reduce losses for the state electricity board. Sarma, setting a personal example, announced on social media platform X, "Myself and the Chief Secretary will start paying our power bills from July 1 onwards."



Additionally, Sarma announced plans to automatically disconnect electricity at government offices after 8 pm, except for essential departments, as part of efforts to promote energy conservation. Moreover, he outlined intentions to transition government establishments to solar power, beginning with medical colleges and universities across Assam.



Meanwhile, in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal's government, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP ) has extended its scheme offering free electricity and subsidies until March 31, 2025. AAP Minister Atishi had said "The scheme will continue to benefit various groups including lawyers, farmers, and victims of the 1984 riots." Kejriwal himself celebrated the extension stating Delhi's unique provision of uninterrupted 24-hour electricity and free power amid widespread power cuts and high bills elsewhere in the country.



While Kejriwal government projects it as a pro-poor move, opposition parties and fiscal experts have often dubbed it as a ploy to create vote bank. Nearly 4.94 million households received subsidies in the 2022-23 fiscal year. The scheme cost the exchequer Rs 3,161.22 crore in subsidies.



Kejriwal and Sarma have different ways of governing and serving the public. The Delhi government as they claim is focusing on providing subsidized electricity as a key part of its welfare efforts, while Assam aims for financial responsibility and sustainability by ensuring its officials pay for their electricity.