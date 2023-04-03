Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 3 slammed his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal over his comments during Delhi Assembly, calling the AAP chief a “timid and coward” whose heroism is confined within the assembly only and not in Guwahati.

Taking to the Twitter handle Assam chief minister wrote, "I never thought that Sri Arvind Kejriwal was so timid and cowardly. He should have talked about the same things he said about me a few days ago inside the Delhi Assembly in Guwahati yesterday. Of course, his claim about providing 12 lakh employment will remain a joke forever."

I never thought that Sri Arvind Kejriwal was so timid and cowardly. He should have talked about the same things he said about me a few days ago inside the Delhi Assembly in Guwahati yesterday. Of course, his claim about providing 12 lakh employment will remain a joke forever. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 3, 2023

CM Sarma was addressing a conference when he made the remark stating, “Yes, we do provide hospitality in Assam. We consider guests as God. But when Mughal emperor Aurangzeb came here, then Lachit Barphukan did not provide any hospitality to him. So when Kejriwal arrived here just to speak lies so why should we consider him as a guest? He came here, and we provided him security. But when I go there does he provide the same?”

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lashes out at Arvind Kejriwal, says Lachit Barphukan did not provide any hospitality to Aurangzeb

The tirade against Kejriwal was in response to the former’s claims that his government had provided jobs to 12 lakh people in Delhi, despite having only 1.5 lakh employees in the health and education departments and 50,000 in other departments. Sarma questioned Kejriwal's claims, stating that he had confirmed with Delhi government officials that there were only 1.5 lakh posts in the government. He also challenged Kejriwal to explain where the other 10.5 lakh employees and posts were.

The Assam Chief Minister also took a dig at Kejriwal's claims of providing jobs in Punjab, stating that he would provide one lakh jobs in Assam. Sarma also accused Congress of being behind the recent question paper leak during class 12 exams in Punjab.

