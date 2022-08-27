The Twitter war that has been ensuing between the Chief Ministers of Assam and Delhi, just gets more interesting as now in yet another scathing banter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal targeted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma via a tweet written in Hindi which reads, “Hamare yahan kahawat hai. Koi Puche ‘Main Kab Aau’ aur aap kahein ‘kabhi bhi aa jao’, iska matlab hota hi ‘kabhi bhi mat aao’. Maine aapse pucha ‘aapke sarkari school dekhne kab aau’, aapne bataya hi nahin. Bataiye kab aau, tabhi aa jaunga,” (There is a famous proverb here which is if anyone asks, ‘When should I come’ and in return you say, ‘come anytime’, that means ‘never come’. I asked you ‘when should I come to visit your government schools’, you didn’t tell me. Tell me when should I come, I will come then and there).

हमारे यहाँ कहावत है। कोई पूछे “मैं कब आऊँ” और आप कहें “कभी भी आ जाओ” इसका मतलब होता है “कभी मत आओ”।



मैंने आपसे पूछा “आपके सरकारी स्कूल देखने कब आऊँ” आपने बताया ही नहीं। बताइए कब आऊँ, तभी आ जाऊँगा। https://t.co/A7lbp1KVI6 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 27, 2022

Kejriwal and Himanta Biswa Sarma have been engaging in a series of Twitter war which broke out after the former tweeted about Assam CM Himanta Biswa led government’s decision of closing the schools that have zero pass percentage in the Class 10 exams this year. Condemning the Assam government of not focusing on quality education, Kejriwal tweeted, “Closing schools is not the solution. We need to open more schools all over the country. Instead of closing the school, improve the quality of the education and the school with proper initiatives,”

In a direct retort to Kejriwal’s tweet, Assam CM then tweets back saying, “Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji – As usual you commented on something without any homework! Since my days as Edu Minister, till now please note, Assam Govt has established/taken over 8610 NEW SCHOOLS; break-up below. How many new schools Delhi Government has started in last 7 years?”

“Provincialisation or taking over pvt schools into govt fold since 2013: Elementary 6802; Secondary 1589, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya: 81, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avashik Vidyalaya: 3, Adarsha Vidyalaya: 38, Tea Garden Model School: 97,” added CM Sarma’s tweet.

For the unversed, the state government of Assam has been receiving mixed reactions on the decision to close schools that have fared poorly in this year’s Class 10 examination.

A total of 34 schools are facing an uncertain future after the state government of Assam decided that ‘schools showing zero percentage results in the last HSLC examinations should be amalgamated/merged with other schools by August this year.

At a review meeting held on July 17, 2022, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered the Department of Secondary Education that schools with zero percentage in the HSLC examination shall face punitive action. The Secondary Education Department has already started the process of school amalgamation following the CM’s order.

There will be mergers/amalgamations of seven government/provincialized schools in the Karbi Anglong district, five in the Cachar district, two in the Jorhat district, one in the West Karbi Anglong district, two each in the Dhubri, Goalpara, Lakhimpur, and Nagaon districts, and one in each of the following districts that is Chirang, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar and Nalbari