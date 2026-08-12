‘As brothers, we should resolve issues through dialogue’: TMPK leader on Assam-Arunachal border clash

A recent firing incident along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border has marked an unprecedented escalation in the long-running dispute, TMPK member Bhavez Miri said on August 12.

Miri condemned the August 9 incident, in which people from Assam were injured, and said the organisation was pursuing the matter across the Sadiya-Buruli stretch while seeking justice for those affected.

"Nine of our people were shot. Thankfully, no one was hit in the head or chest, but they were injured," Miri said, adding that some of the injured remained hospitalised and the extent of their medical complications was not yet known.

While clashes and disputes have occurred along the Assam-Arunachal border in the past, Miri said the use of firearms represented a serious departure from the way such disputes had traditionally been handled.

"This is not the first border-related incident between Assam and Arunachal, but there has never been firing of this kind," he said. Miri stressed that disputes between the two states should be resolved through dialogue rather than violence.

He also called for residents of both states to maintain mutual respect, saying people from Arunachal had been treated with dignity when involved in incidents in Assam.

"Whenever an incident happens involving our brothers in Assam, we do not ask about their community. We stand by them as brothers and sisters and send them back with dignity and respect. We expect the same response from our brothers in Arunachal," Miri said.

The remarks came after a firing incident at Mingmang Basti in Dhemaji district, where people from the Assam side were injured amid tensions over alleged encroachment by individuals from Arunachal Pradesh on land claimed by Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state's top officials were coordinating with their counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh to determine who was responsible for the violence.

"The Assam Chief Secretary has discussed the matter with his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart. The Assam DGP is also discussing. We will have to investigate the matter as to who is responsible for it and will have to take action against those," Sarma said.

Sarma said he had directed the Assam Police to protect the state's land and confirmed that reinforcements had been sent to the area.

"I have directed the Assam police to ensure the protection of Assam land. Our reinforcement has already moved there," he said.

The Chief Minister described the confrontation as a localised clash between people from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and said the situation had subsequently been brought under control through discussions between the two sides.

"I think there was a clash in Dhemaji District between some people belonging to Assam and Arunachal. I have got the information right now that the matter has been almost resolved amicably," Sarma said.

He added that he had deputed Assam's Education Minister to speak with his counterpart in Arunachal Pradesh, maintaining that the incident was localised and not a conflict between the two states.