"As long as Bangladesh exists, instances of infiltration will continue to persist": Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, March 31 said that illegal infiltration from Bangladesh will remain an ongoing challenge, asserting that the issue cannot be resolved within a fixed timeframe and requires sustained intervention.



Addressing the media on March 31, CM Sarma stated that as long as Bangladesh exists, instances of cross-border infiltration are likely to persist. He underlined that efforts to curb illegal immigration are not bound by deadlines but form part of a continuous administrative and security exercise.



The Chief Minister said that tackling infiltration differs from time-bound infrastructure projects, stressing that it demands constant vigilance, monitoring, and policy measures. He described the issue as an enduring priority for the state government, requiring long-term commitment rather than short-term solutions.



“This fight against illegal immigrants will continue,” CM Sarma said, adding that the state machinery remains engaged in addressing the challenge through sustained enforcement measures.



The chief minister also claimed that Miya Bangladeshis are now not visible in-and-around Dispur as well, due to the continued efforts of the state government in crackdown against illegal immigrants.