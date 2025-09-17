Asaduddin Owaisi slams Assam BJP’s ‘disgusting’ AI video

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Assam BJP, accusing it of spreading communal propaganda through an AI-generated video.

In a post on X, Owaisi said the video—depicting a Muslim-majority Assam in the absence of the BJP—was “disgusting” and reflected the party’s “repulsive Hindutva ideology.”

“BJP Assam has posted a disgusting AI video that shows a Muslim-majority Assam if there was no BJP. They are not fear-mongering just for votes, this is the repulsive Hindutva ideology in true form. The very existence of Muslims in India is a problem for them, their dream is a Muslim-mukt Bharat. Besides this constant whining, they’ve no vision for India,” Owaisi wrote.

The AIMIM leader accused the BJP of treating Muslims as outsiders and asserted that such content shows the ruling party’s failure to focus on real issues affecting the country.