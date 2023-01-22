The Asam Sahitya Sabha on January 22 announced the recipients of various awards.

The awards will be conferred to the awardees at a plenary session of the Asam Sahitya Sabha to be held on February 2.

Following persons are the recipients of various awards:

Dr M. Kamaluddin Ahmed, a professor of Gauhati University, will be conferred with Ambikagiri Raichoudhury Award

Dr Purna Bhattacharya will be conferred with Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Award

Nilakshi Chaliha Gogoi will be conferred with Basanti Bordoloi Award

Gangapada Choudhury, resident of Guwahati, will be conferred with Hem Baruah Award

Mukut Sarma will be conferred with Budhuram Panging Memorial Award

Anjali Mahanta will be conferred with Fani Talukdar-Dolly Talukdar Satire Literature Award

Bhupendra Raichoudhury will be conferred with Bharat Chandra Barua Award

Ranjit Patgiri, resident of Nalbari, will be conferred with Amulya Baruah Kabi Award

Pratibha Bhagawati, resident of Nagaon, will be conferred with Giridhar Sarma Award