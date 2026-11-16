The Asam Sahitya Sabha will begin distributing ballot papers to its units across Assam from November 17 as part of the election process for its 2027-29 term. The distribution will be carried out in phases over three days, concluding on November 19.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the organisation's office in Guwahati.

According to the schedule, the distribution will begin on November 17 from Cachar, with ballot papers being dispatched to around 11 to 12 districts, including Bongaigaon. Arrangements have been made to send the ballot papers to the remaining districts on November 18.

The final phase of distribution will take place on November 19, when ballot papers will be dispatched from Chandrakanta Handique Bhawan in Jorhat.

The Sabha has also issued specific instructions for its inactive branches. The presidents and secretaries of these branches will have to collect the ballot papers in person instead of waiting for them to be dispatched.

As part of the election guidelines, the Sabha has made it mandatory for at least 50 per cent of the members of every branch committee to remain present on polling day. The voting procedure will also require ballot papers to be sent through speed post.

Inactive branches having any objections or complaints regarding the election process can submit their grievances to the election committee.