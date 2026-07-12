Asam Sahitya Sabha to posthumously confer ‘Sangeet Sudhakar’ title on Zubeen Garg

The Asam Sahitya Sabha on Sunday, July 12 announced that it will posthumously confer the prestigious 'Sangeet Sudhakar' title on legendary Assamese musician Zubeen Garg in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to music, literature and the cultural heritage of Assam.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Dr Mahendra Nath Bora Memorial Conference Hall at Bhagawati Prasad Barooah Bhawan in Guwahati. Asam Sahitya Sabha General Secretary Debojit Bora said the decision was approved by the organisation's executive committee and governing body in accordance with a resolution adopted during its Panchratna-Guwahati session.

The honour will be formally conferred at a ceremony on July 30 at the Sangeetacharya Lakshmiram Barua Sadan in Guwahati. The title will be presented by Asam Sahitya Sabha president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami.

The felicitation programme will be accompanied by a cultural tribute featuring music, dance and theatrical performances celebrating Garg's artistic legacy. The Sabha will also organise a national-level seminar on the life and works of the iconic artist, where scholars from across the Northeast will present research papers. The proceedings of the seminar will subsequently be compiled into a book.

As part of a broader initiative to preserve and promote Garg's contributions, the organisation has also decided to translate a selection of his songs into English, Hindi and Bengali to introduce his works to a wider audience beyond Assam.

Earlier, on July 7, a delegation of the Asam Sahitya Sabha visited Garg's family, including Garima Saikia Garg, at his Jonali Studio to formally communicate the decision. Widely revered as the "Voice of Assam", Zubeen Garg remains one of the state's most influential cultural icons whose artistic contributions continue to inspire generations.

Born on November 18, 1972, Garg began his musical journey at an early age and rose to prominence with his debut album Anamika in the early 1990s. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he established himself as a singer, composer, lyricist, actor, filmmaker and music director, recording thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages.

The posthumous conferment of the 'Sangeet Sudhakar' title marks one of the most significant recognitions of Zubeen Garg's enduring contribution to Assamese music and culture, reaffirming his lasting influence on the region's artistic identity.