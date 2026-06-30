ASDMA identifies 366 landslide prone locations across Kamrup Metro, calls for heightened vigilance during monsoon

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has identified 366 locations across Kamrup Metropolitan district as landslide-prone, prompting renewed concerns over public safety in vulnerable areas of Guwahati and adjoining regions during the ongoing monsoon season.

According to the assessment, most of the identified locations are situated in hilly terrains and areas with a history of landslides or soil instability. The vulnerable pockets include localities along hill slopes, excavation and cutting zones, and regions witnessing rapid urban expansion.

The identification of these sites has been carried out through field assessments, analysis of historical incidents, and evaluation of geographical vulnerability indicators.

Authorities have advised residents living in or around the identified zones to remain alert, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall. Citizens have been urged to monitor for early warning signs of possible landslides, including cracks appearing on the ground, tilting of trees or electric poles, and unusual seepage of water.

Guwahati has experienced multiple landslide incidents in recent years, highlighting growing concerns over environmental and urban pressures in ecologically sensitive areas. Experts have consistently pointed to factors such as unplanned construction activities, deforestation, and increasing stress on hill ecosystems as key contributors to rising vulnerability.

With monsoon conditions intensifying across the region, authorities have stressed the importance of preventive measures, timely reporting of warning signs, and active community participation to minimise risks and prevent loss of life and property in landslide-prone areas.