ASDMA issues heavy rain alert for Guwahati, warns of waterlogging and landslides

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday, July 13 issued an advisory warning residents of Guwahati and adjoining areas of heavy rainfall expected over the next two to three days, urging people to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of the city are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the period.

ASDMA said some locations could receive between 6 cm and 12 cm of rainfall within 24 hours, raising the risk of artificial flooding, waterlogging, traffic congestion and landslides in vulnerable areas.

The authority said the district administration and ASDMA are closely monitoring the evolving weather situation and have kept emergency response mechanisms on standby to respond to any eventuality.

Residents living in low-lying and hilly areas have been advised to stay alert, while commuters and long-distance travellers have been urged to avoid unnecessary movement during spells of intense rainfall and plan their journeys accordingly.

ASDMA has also requested local authorities to take appropriate measures based on the weather forecast and consider allowing employees to leave workplaces early if weather conditions deteriorate.

The disaster management authority said it will continue to issue regular weather updates through its official website and social media platforms to keep the public informed about the evolving situation. Residents have been advised to follow official advisories and monitor updates for the latest weather information.