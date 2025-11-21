ASF-infected pigs seized at Assam–Bengal border as illegal syndicate defies statewide ban

In a major biosecurity breach, two trucks carrying pigs infected with African Swine Fever (ASF) were seized at the Srirampur Gate along the Assam–Bengal border, exposing the continued operation of an illegal livestock supply syndicate despite a statewide ban on pig transportation from outside Assam.

The seizure was made during a routine inspection conducted by officials of the Assam Pig Farmers’ Association from Kokrajhar and Chirang districts. Subsequent veterinary tests confirmed that the pigs transported from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had tested positive for ASF, a highly contagious viral disease that has caused massive pig mortality in several states.

According to government protocol, ASF-positive consignments must either be returned to their point of origin or culled and buried under strict biosecurity norms. However, local pig farmers have urged the authorities to ensure that no burial takes place in any part of Lower Assam or the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), where ASF has not been officially reported yet. Farmers fear that burying infected pigs in these areas could trigger fresh outbreaks, devastating the region’s piggery-based livelihoods.

The seized vehicles—bearing registration numbers HR 68C 0189 (Haryana) and UP 19T 9510 (Uttar Pradesh)—were reportedly en route to Dimapur via Srirampur when the infection was detected.

Illegal syndicate thriving despite statewide restrictions

Local pig farmers allege that a well-organised syndicate continues to push illegal pig consignments into Assam “under the protection of influential circles,” even though the state government has already banned the movement of pigs in seven Upper Assam districts due to rapid ASF spread.

The continued inflow of infected pigs has raised alarm in Kokrajhar and Chirang, where farmers say the illegal trade threatens to wipe out the region’s piggery sector—one of the primary sources of livelihood for many rural households.

The All Assam Pig Farmers’ Association has demanded the following urgent interventions:

Immediate halt of all illegal pig entries into Assam

Strict enforcement of the statewide ban

Transparent action against those running and protecting the syndicate

Assurance that ASF-positive pigs will not be buried in unaffected zones of Lower Assam/BTR

The association warned that failure to act swiftly could result in severe economic losses and the rapid spread of ASF in regions where the disease has not yet surfaced.