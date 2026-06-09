ASF outbreak in Assam's Doomdooma: Pig culling begins, pork trade banned for 30 days

The Tinsukia district administration has imposed strict restrictions in Doomdooma Co-District after African Swine Fever (ASF) was detected in Ouguri village under Rupai Siding, prompting concerns over the spread of the highly contagious disease among pigs.

District Commissioner and District Magistrate Sumit Sattawan issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, declaring Ouguri village as the epicentre of the outbreak. As part of the containment strategy, the area within a one-kilometre radius of the village has been designated as an infected zone, while areas falling within a 10-kilometre radius have been placed under surveillance.

To prevent further spread of the disease, authorities have launched a pig culling operation in the infected zone from June 9 to June 11 in accordance with the National Action Plan for Control, Containment and Eradication of African Swine Fever. The operation is being carried out under the supervision of officials from the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department.

The administration has also enforced a 30-day ban on the sale, transportation and trade of pigs, pork and pork-related products across Doomdooma Co-District. All pork shops in the area have been directed to remain closed during this period. The movement of pigs and pork products to neighbouring districts as well as Arunachal Pradesh has also been prohibited until further orders.

Officials clarified that African Swine Fever does not pose a threat to humans but remains a highly infectious and often fatal viral disease affecting pigs, causing significant economic losses to farmers and the livestock sector.

The district administration has urged residents not to panic and to cooperate with authorities in implementing disease-control measures. It has also warned that violators of the restrictions will face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

For information or assistance related to the outbreak, the public may contact the Animal Husbandry Department helpline at 1962 or the District Control Room at 0374-2331000.