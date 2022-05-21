ASHA worker ride on JCB buckets to her workplace
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The ASHA worker is Aruna Gogoi. Because of the bad condition of the road, the ASHA worker is seen traveling to her workplace on a JCB bucket.
The photo of the ASHA worker from Bihubar on the Assam-Nagaland border has now become viral on social media.
With floods wreaking havoc in Northeast, crucial road and rail links are getting snapped.
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