ASHA workers and supervisors to get scooty as Assam Cabinet clears major welfare decisions

In a Cabinet meeting held on February 26, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a series of key welfare decisions, including the distribution of scooties to ASHA workers and ASHA supervisors across the state.

As per the Cabinet approval, 33,656 Asha workers and 2,570 ASHA supervisors will be provided scooties from the state government’s own funds.

The decision follows the government’s earlier initiative of providing scooters to meritorious girl students and aims to ease mobility challenges faced by grassroots health workers.

In another major decision, the Cabinet resolved to provide financial assistance of Rs 9,000 each to 39,70,000 beneficiaries under the Orunodoi scheme. The amount will be distributed on March 10 at 11 AM through meetings organised at panchayat and ward levels across the state.

The government will spend Rs 3,600 crore for the disbursement. The Chief Minister said the measures are part of the state’s continued efforts to strengthen grassroots service delivery and expand social welfare support.