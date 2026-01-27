Asian black bear rescued, safely released into Raimona National Park

Forest officials in Assam successfully rescued and released a young Asian black bear into Raimona National Park on Monday, January 26, averting potential human-animal conflict and underscoring effective community, forest department cooperation.



The intervention was initiated in the early hours after residents of the Thaigerguri area, located near the boundaries of Raimona National Park, spotted the bear close to human habitation. Aware of the risks posed to both the animal and the local population, villagers immediately informed the forest department.



Responding swiftly, personnel from the Sanfan Range reached the site and secured the bear without incident. As part of standard wildlife safety protocol, the animal was transported to the Wildlife Transit Home at Charaikhola for medical examination and assessment.



The health check was conducted by Dr Dauharo Bodo, In-charge of the Wildlife Transit Home, who confirmed that the bear, estimated to be around one year old, was in good health. “The cub is perfectly fine and medically fit for immediate release into the wild,” Dr Bodo said.



Following the medical clearance, forest officials released the young Asian black bear deep inside the forested core of Raimona National Park, ensuring it was returned to a safe habitat away from human settlements.



Officials said the operation highlights increasing awareness among local communities and their crucial role in wildlife conservation, particularly in Raimona, Assam’s newest national park. The incident also reflects the forest department’s preparedness and commitment to protecting vulnerable wildlife while preventing conflict along forest fringes.





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