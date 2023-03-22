The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has become an important partner for India in implementing critical projects worth Rs. 15,864 crore across energy generation, transportation, and skilling. This was revealed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet on March 22.

The tweet came after a review meeting between ADB officials and the Chief Minister, during which they discussed ongoing initiatives and future collaborations. The partnership between ADB and India has been longstanding, and this recent announcement highlights the continued commitment towards India's development aspirations.

The ADB's support is expected to aid India's progress towards its development goals, especially in the areas of infrastructure and social development, and climate actions. ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa had earlier met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 22 to discuss India's various development priorities. Following the meeting, the ADB released a statement saying that President Asakawa conveyed its intention to provide USD 20-25 billion in support over the next five years to advance the country's aspirations for fast, inclusive, and green growth.

During the meeting with PM Modi, ADB's Asakawa and the Indian Prime Minister discussed a range of issues related to India's development, and how the bank can further aid India's progress towards its development goals. With the ADB's support and India's continued efforts towards progress, the country is poised to make great strides towards a sustainable and prosperous future.

The commitment of ADB towards India's growth aspirations is expected to further strengthen this partnership and pave the way for a better future for India and its people.