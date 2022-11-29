Asia’s largest detention camp which is being built at Matia in Assam’s Goalpara district, is almost ready and is likely to be inaugurated by the year end. The premises will house inmates declared as foreigners.

As per reports, the premises which is being built on 25 bighas of land at a cost of Rs 64 crore, was allotted by the Housing Department of the Government of Assam which is likely to be inaugurated in the month of December this year.

According to the latest progress on the construction of the detention camp, almost 90 percent of the work is complete. Arvind Kalita, Managing Director, Housing Department, Government of Assam visited the camp site and took stock of the progress in the camp’s construction. He was assisted by Satyendra Nath Baishya, Assistant DIG, Prisons Department, Government of Assam.

The detention camp, which can accommodate 2000 persons, will house people identified as foreigners. Construction of 15 large buildings in this camp has already been completed. This camp will also have state-of-the-art facilities including hospitals, schools, dispensaries, large dining halls, libraries, market houses, leisure entertainment centers, police station and children recreational centres.

This massive detention centre has been under construction since 2018. While the government has yet to declare a countrywide NRC, a number of detention facilities are being built around the country.

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