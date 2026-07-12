Asia's second largest old age home, child care centre nears completion in Assam's Boko

Assam Women and Child Development and Kamrup district Guardian Minister Ajanta Neog on Sunday, July 12 reviewed the progress of the under-construction Old Age Home and Child Care Centre at Bongaon camp in Boko, an ambitious social welfare project that is set to become Asia's second largest facility of its kind.

Being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 82.58 crore, the integrated welfare complex is expected to be completed within the next three months.

During the inspection, Neog assessed the pace of construction and reviewed the infrastructure being created to cater to both senior citizens and children requiring institutional care. Senior officials of the concerned department accompanied the minister during the visit.

Addressing the media, Neog said the Child Care Centre has been designed to provide age-specific accommodation for children, ensuring appropriate care and support based on their age groups. She added that the Old Age Home will offer medical facilities and healthcare services to ensure the well-being of elderly residents.

The project is aimed at strengthening Assam's social welfare infrastructure by providing comprehensive residential care and support services for vulnerable children and senior citizens under one integrated campus.