‘Asked to coordinate closely’: Himanta directs Atul Bora to work with Meghalaya over Shillong violence

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 20 said he conveyed Assam’s concerns to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma over the violence reported in Shillong and the subsequent incidents involving Assam-registered vehicles.

Sarma said he spoke to Sangma about the recent developments and asked Assam’s Minister for Border Protection Atul Bora to coordinate closely with authorities in Meghalaya to help restore peace and normalcy between the two states.

“I also conveyed to Shri Conrad Sangma Assam’s concern over the recent incidents in Shillong, particularly those involving Assam-registered vehicles,” Sarma said in a post on X.

He said Bora had been asked to work with the Meghalaya authorities to address the situation.

The intervention came amid growing tension between the neighbouring states following violence during a Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) rally in Shillong on August 19. Several people were reportedly injured and vehicles damaged in the clashes.

The incidents were followed by protests by Assam-based cab drivers and transport workers at Jorabat, a key entry point into Meghalaya, where movement of Meghalaya-bound vehicles was disrupted on Thursday.

Sarma stressed that Assam and Meghalaya share longstanding ties and said the situation must be handled with restraint.

“Assam and Meghalaya are sister States, bound by deep historical, cultural and people-to-people ties,” he said.

“Mutual respect, restraint and sensitivity must guide us at all times,” Sarma added, calling for efforts to preserve the “harmony, friendship and goodwill” between people of the two states.

Sangma had earlier said he spoke to Sarma about the impact of the Shillong violence and the reactions that followed, particularly on commuters and ordinary people in both states.

The Meghalaya chief minister said the two governments had agreed to work together to normalise the situation, with designated Cabinet ministers from both states expected to meet and discuss the way forward.

“Designated Cabinet Ministers from both States will meet to take the discussions forward,” Sangma said, adding that the talks would explore ways to restore “peace, trust and normalcy”.

The proposed ministerial-level discussions are expected to focus on easing tensions, restoring normal movement between the states and addressing concerns over the safety of commuters and tourists travelling along the Assam-Meghalaya route.