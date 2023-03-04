The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in Assam has condemned the remarks made by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly insulting the people of North East to cover up their loss in recent Assembly elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura and demanded his apology to the people.

Earlier AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said that election results in the northeast will not have "any impact at the national level" and that "these northeastern states usually vote in favour of the government at the Centre".

Asked about the Congress’s prospects and whether the results of the three states would have any impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the party president said, “No, it has nothing to do (with the 2024 Lok Sabha general election). It is a small state election. Usually, the northeast parties go with the central government trends but many leaders are committed to national politics. They support the Congress, the secular parties, democracy and the Constitution."

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Taking to his Twitter handle, AGP president Atul Bora wrote, "strongly condemned the remarks made by Congress National President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, insulting the people of North East, to cover up their loss in recent Assembly elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura and demanded his apology to the people of North East."

"The late Congress leader, former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's contempt for the North East is recorded in the pages of history and the same sentiment flows in the minds of the present Congress leadership. I urged the AGP Karmakartas to stand up against the Congress," Bora added.

The AGP organised a special Karmakarta Samnilan of Kaliabor LS constituency in Bokakhat, wherein the party urged the Karmakartas to work towards further strengthening the party base.

The meeting was attended by AGP Working President Keshab Mahanta, Central Committee Vice-Presidents, General Secretaries, Kaliabor LS's Assembly Constituency Presidents, General Secretaries, Regional Committee office bearers, office bearers of AGP and sister organizations.