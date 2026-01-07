Asomi Bhogali Mela 2026 begins in Baksa, spotlight on rural enterprise and indigenous craft

A vibrant celebration of rural entrepreneurship, indigenous craftsmanship and community empowerment unfolded in Baksa district with the commencement of the Asomi Bhogali Mela 2026 at the Barama Block Campus. Organised under the aegis of the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), the three-day fair has brought together Self Help Group (SHG) members from across the region, offering them a vital platform to showcase traditional products and strengthen sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The mela was formally inaugurated by the MLA of Barama Legislative Assembly Constituency as the Chief Guest, while the District Commissioner of Baksa attended the event as the Guest of Honour. The inaugural ceremony was also graced by the Project Director, DRDA Baksa, the VCDC Chairman, senior officials and other dignitaries, reflecting strong administrative and community support for grassroots economic initiatives.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries lauded the dedication and craftsmanship of SHG members and underlined the importance of value addition, product innovation and quality enhancement to improve market reach and income generation. They emphasized that empowering rural women and artisans through such platforms is key to building a resilient and self-reliant rural economy.

The Asomi Bhogali Mela features a diverse range of locally produced items, including traditional food products, handloom and handicrafts, reflecting Assam’s rich cultural heritage. Beyond commerce, the event serves as a convergence point for cultural exchange, skill recognition and community-driven development.

ASRLM officials stated that the mela aligns with the mission’s broader objective of promoting inclusive growth, women-led entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods, while preserving local traditions. With enthusiastic participation from SHGs and visitors alike, the fair is expected to significantly boost visibility and market access for rural producers in Baksa district.