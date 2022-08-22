In a joint operation with Kamargaon and Dergaon police stations, two young men and a young woman were arrested on Sunday for allegedly posting threat messages to Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on social media.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told India Today NE that the aspiring teachers were not arrested but were detained and counselled.

On the other hand, while talking to India Today NE Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu said, "There are a large number of people who harass me, not only me, our honourable chief minister, and other officers. First, they send messages to their own group, and then circulate among other groups. At the same time, they have bombarded us with thousands of messages on our WhatsApp and emails too. And that’s why we have informed the home department of our action. This is not the way, One of the representatives can come, can give a memorandum, or even a single person can give us a message, and we will respond to it."

Education Minister further added, "Messages were on; they were threatening to do some kind of movement that Assam has never witnessed."

"TET is a qualifying examination. The TET examination doesn’t guarantee a job for you, but it means you have now passed the qualifications to apply for a teacher job." he said.

"Similarly, there are lakhs of graduates. Just because they are graduates, they cannot claim a job. As such, someone who has passed a master's degree cannot claim a job."

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While DGP Assam BhaskarJyoti Mahanta has confirmed several arrests that have been made and further told India Today NE, "Arrests have been made because they are threatening to stage big protests."

The arrestees have been identified as Suna Kutum and Tutu Loing, who is a daily labourer, both from Mohuramukh Dhonsiri Temora Gaon, including one young girl named Pinki Doley.

On the other hand, several other TET aspirants were also arrested by the police, including one from Manikpur, identified as Prasenjit Malla. Ilyach Ali, from Dhekiyajuli

Dipankar Rava of Dudhnai, Rahul Ishlam of Moirabari, Nalbari's Mrinmoy Kalita, Tihu's Amarjyoti Roy, and Parag Bora of Majuli Gammur have also been detained.



As per the social media post, the statement read, "Hon'ble Education Minister, despite having about 30,000 LP-UP candidates at present, why can't you make 6,000-7,000 appointments without conducting a TET exam?"

"We did not receive any good answers after a lot of discussions. In the end, we chose to approach the High Court and the path of agitation."

"This agitation will be the biggest in the history of Assam. Thirty thousand TET-qualified teachers will protest in front of DEE-SSA demanding our rights. Give us a job or shoot us. We are not opposed to TET. Just give us our rights, then conduct the TET exam. Don’t give us false hope or else the consequences will be terrible. "