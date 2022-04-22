In an operation against illegal drug trafficking, police arrested two drug peddlers and a substantial amount of drugs in Kawatika village in Bijni on Thursday. Assam Police officials seized a large consignment of drugs in Kawatika village in Chirang district in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The seized drugs amount to 1.29 grams. The two accused has been identified as Rakibul Islam (26) and Saidul Islam (20). The arrested peddlers are the residents of Garaimari in Bongaigaon district.

Meanwhile, police have seized 12 drug laden containers, a Bajaj Discover bike bearing registration number AS-19G-6638, Rs 9,700 in cash, two mobile handsets in their possession from the two arrested peddlers.